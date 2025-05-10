India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that both India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, though neither country has confirmed the arrangement.

He made the statement in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, early Saturday.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” Trump posted on social media.