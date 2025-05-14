Yunus emphasises transforming Ctg port into seaport of int’l standards

Chittagong Port is the heart of the nation’s economy, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus commented on Wednesday.

He emphasised the need to transform it into a true seaport of international standards.

He said a new chapter in Bangladesh’s economy cannot be opened ignoring the Chittagong Port and laid emphasis on expanding its capacity and gradually making it stronger.

“Bangladesh’s economy cannot be seen as the best economy if the port is not made the best port,” Prof Yunus said.

The Chief Adviser said they are talking to the best companies of the world having vast experience in port handling.

He laid emphasis on moving in a faster way to address the port issues.

The Chief Adviser said the enhanced port facilities will help attract foreign investment in a big way, and Bangladesh’s economy will see massive growth.

Top Global Port Management Companies Invited

Prof Yunus said the interim government has taken initiatives to turn Chittagong Port into a world-class facility by inviting top global port management companies.

“It will be big a opportunity for us,” said the Chief Adviser, adding that once the government plans are materialised, it will improve the economy of the country and create jobs for thousands of people.

“If we have to change the economy of Bangladesh, Chittagong Port is the hope. Without it, there is no alternative,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said, “If the heart is weak, no physician could make it function better. This is why we have to make it world-class.”

“They (top global port management firms) were called earlier, but there was no meaningful progress,” he said.

“This heart has to be connected with neighbours, that is why I said about Nepal, Seven Sisters (seven northeastern states of India). If they are connected to it, they will be benefited and so will be us. Those who will not be connected will be the losers,” he said.

Recalling his childhood memory with Chittagong Port, the Chief Adviser said he was waiting for this visit.

“Chittagong Port is not a new place to me. I am familiar with it since my childhood. It has changed a lot over the years, but it’s sad to see that its changes are slow. Since I got a chance, from day one I was trying to see what could be done for it,” he said.

“The world has moved a lot, and we are lagging a lot behind. Nobody cares about it. This is why I was pushing for change.

“I asked to hand over the charge of port handling to world’s top operators. I hope everyone would realise it,” he said.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Shakwat Hossain lauded the Chief Adviser’s eagerness to improve the port facilities in Chittagong.

He said the construction of several terminals surrounding the Chittagong Port would ease container congestion.

“I hope within six months you will notice the change,” he said.

Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman laid emphasis on modernisation of Chittagong Port, saying that it handles 92 percent of Bangladesh’s foreign trade and 98 percent of this trade is handled by New Mooring Container Terminal.

There is no alternative available to it at the moment, he said, adding that due to natural reasons, ships above a length of 200 metres cannot anchor in Chittagong Port. Due to this, Bangladesh suffers a loss of around 1 million (Dollars or Taka ) a day, he said, quoting a World Bank study.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General Dr M Sakhawat Hussain and Chittagong Port Authority’s Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman also spoke at the programme.

Upon arrival here on Wednesday morning, the Chief Adviser first visited Chittagong Port and attended the programme at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT-5) premises.

Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam, Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Education Adviser CR Abrar, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present.

After visiting the Chittagong Port, he went to the Chattogram Circuit House, where he unveiled the foundation stone of the Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River.

Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan also spoke at the unveiling ceremony.

“It’s a historic bridge,” Prof Yunus said, expressing his satisfaction as the new journey began and it will be implemented in the next three years.

The long-anticipated bridge is expected to greatly benefit residents on the river’s southern bank, including those in Boalkhali and Patiya upazilas.

Officials will also brief the Chief Adviser on key urban challenges, including waterlogging in Chattogram City and traffic congestion on Hathazari Road from the Oxygen Intersection.

In addition, Prof Yunus will hand over land documents for the Chattogram National Heart Foundation to the concerned authorities.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus began his visit to his home district of Chattogram on Wednesday morning for the first time since taking office, with a series of engagements planned during his roughly 12-hour stay.

Professor Yunus, who left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:45AM, landed at Shah Amanat International Airport at 9:22AM.

He will attend as the chief guest at the fifth convocation of Chittagong University (CU), where he will also deliver the convocation address, officials said.

In recognition of his contributions, Chittagong University will confer upon him an honorary Doctor of Letters (D Litt) degree.

A former faculty member of CU’s Economics Department and a Nobel Laureate, his return to the campus is being hailed as a historic moment.

After the convocation, Professor Yunus will travel to his ancestral home in Bathua village of Shikarpur union, Hathazari upazila.

Chittagong University will host the largest convocation in the country’s history on Tuesday, awarding degrees to 22,586 students.

The event is set to take place on the university’s scenic 2,300-acre campus nestled in the hills of Hathazari, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The central event will be held at CU’s north campus field, where a 150,000-square-foot pavilion has been erected to accommodate over 25,000 guests.

The convocation will be broadcast live on LED screens placed at five key locations across campus.

In addition to undergraduate and postgraduate degree recipients, the university will honour 42 PhD awardees and 33 MPhil scholars.

CU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Yeahia Akhter described the convocation as “an academic celebration-an apex moment for any student,” noting that CU students have been deprived of this experience for nearly a decade.