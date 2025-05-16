Justice for Shammo: DU students besiege Shahbagh police station

Dhaka University (DU) students on Friday laid siege to Shahbagh Police Station, demanding arrest of all those involved in the murder of student leader SM Shahriar Alam Shammo.

Later, police assurance prompted the protesters to make an end of the seizour.

The demonstration began around noon when the students marched from Raju Memorial Sculpture to Shahbagh Police Station, chanting slogans and holding banners seeking justice for Shammo, who was stabbed to death earlier this week in Suhrawardy Udyan.

Upon arriving at the police station, the protesters staged a sit-in and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to law enforcement to arrest all perpetrators involved in the murder.

Speaking to reporters, Shahbagh Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Khalid Mansur confirmed the demonstration and said, “The students came to the station and placed their demands. We listened to them and assured them that action is being taken. Upon receiving our assurance, they left peacefully.”

He added, “Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the murder. The case is under investigation, and while all details cannot be disclosed at this time, we have assured the students that efforts are ongoing to bring everyone involved to justice.”

The students vowed to continue their movement if their demands are not met within the given time frame.

The murder of Shammo, a student of DU’s Institute of Education and Research and an activist of Chhatra Dal (the student wing of BNP), has sparked widespread outrage among students, who are calling for a transparent investigation and swift justice.