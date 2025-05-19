Pope Leo XIV meets US Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio

Pope Leo XIV received US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican on Monday, a day after his inauguration mass as the new head of the Catholic Church.

Photos released by the Vatican showed the Chicago-born pontiff warmly greeting Vance and Rubio. The meeting marked a notable moment in the early days of Leo XIV’s papacy, which officially began on May 8 following his election to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Following the audience with the pope, Vice President Vance held additional talks with the Vatican’s secretary for relations with states, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

In a statement, the Holy See described the discussions as “cordial,” highlighting a reaffirmation of strong bilateral relations between the United States and the Vatican. The two sides discussed cooperation between Church and State, as well as key issues relating to religious freedom and ecclesial life.

“There was also an exchange of views on some current international issues,” the statement added, “calling for respect for humanitarian and international law in conflict zones and support for negotiated solutions.”

Vance and Rubio were part of the delegation of dignitaries attending Sunday’s mass at St. Peter’s Square, where around 200,000 people gathered to witness the beginning of Leo XIV’s papacy.

Before becoming pope, Leo XIV had shared social media posts critical of former President Donald Trump’s migration policies and also expressed disapproval of JD Vance. Despite that history, Vance struck a conciliatory tone.

“We’re very proud of him,” Vance said on Sunday during a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Certainly our prayers go with him as he starts this very important work.”