Norway pledges continued support for interim govt

Norway has reiterated its unwavering support for Bangladesh’s interim government and democratic transition, as Norwegian State Secretary for International Development, Stine Renate Håheim, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.

During the meeting at State Guest House Jamuna, Håheim extended warm greetings from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and praised the longstanding ties between the two nations. “You are a familiar and respected figure in Norway,” she said. “Our Prime Minister often speaks of you with deep admiration. Your countries have been friends for many years.”

Chief Adviser Yunus welcomed the sentiments, noting the historic partnership between Bangladesh and Norway. “Norway has stood beside us during pivotal moments in our history,” he said. “Your contribution to our development journey is significant and appreciated.”

Håheim underscored Norway’s dedication to multilateralism and democratic progress, emphasizing that her visit symbolized Norway’s commitment to Bangladesh’s democratic evolution. “We are here to express our support for your nation’s democratization efforts,” she said. “The burden on your shoulders is immense, and the people of Bangladesh hold high hopes for your leadership.”

Addressing recent national challenges, Professor Yunus spoke candidly about the turbulence of the past months. “The July uprising cost many lives and inflicted serious economic damage,” he stated. “We inherited a legacy of financial mismanagement—including an estimated $16 billion laundered abroad annually. Loans were handed out recklessly, leaving us with a mountain of unpaid obligations.”

Despite these setbacks, Yunus pointed to renewed global interest in Bangladesh’s future. “At the recent BIDA Summit, the world’s leading companies came not out of duty, but out of belief in our potential—including delegations from Norway,” he said.

The Chief Adviser also urged Norway to continue its humanitarian support, particularly for the displaced Rohingya community. “These are real people, with dreams and ambitions,” he said. “Many came as children and are now growing up in refugee camps. They long to return home, but remain trapped in uncertainty. We cannot let the world forget them.”

In response, Håheim reaffirmed Norway’s solidarity. “We are deeply grateful for Bangladesh’s leadership in managing the Rohingya crisis,” she said. “Our commitment goes beyond aid—we aim to build a broader, more dynamic partnership.”

The high-level meeting was also attended by Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator, and Md Mosharaf Hossain, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.