Bashir urges Maldivian entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Sunday urged Maldivian entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is producing high-quality construction materials. Due to the production of plywood, pipes, tiles and high-quality glass, Bangladesh has now become one of the sources of these products. Maldives can use these products in its infrastructure construction,” he said, reports BSS.

The adviser said this while meeting with Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh Shiuneen Rasheed at the Secretariat in the city, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the development of bilateral relations and trade growth.

Stating that the increase in bilateral trade will strengthen the economies of both countries, Bashir said Maldives can play a role in creating skilled human resources in this country by providing training.

Shiuneen Rasheed said that there are brotherly relations between Bangladesh and Maldives.

“The increase in bilateral trade will further advance the relations between the two countries,” he added.

Additional Secretary (FTA) of the Ministry of Commerce Ayesha Akhtar and Second Secretary of the Maldives High Commission Ahmed Maishan were present in the meeting.