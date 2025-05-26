School teacher hacked to death in Moulvibazar 

A school teacher was killed and three others were injured when a land dispute turned deadly clash between two parties at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The incident occurred around around 11 AM at Bhashanigaon area under Madhabpur union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Rozina Begum, 40, headmistress of Nabodoot Pathshala KG School and a resident of the same area.

According to locals, Abdur Rahim, a local was cutting soil from agricultural land with an excavator on Monday morning despite a court injunction.

When Jalal Ahmed attempted to stop, Abdur Rahim’s son Sagar, along with his uncle Azbor Miah and Monir Miah, among others, allegedly attacked them with local arms.

Jalal Ahmed suffered a severed leg vein, and Rozina Begum was severely injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Komolganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Rozina dead. The other injured individuals were transferred to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Komolganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Syed Iftekhar Hossain said that Three individuals involved in the incident have been arrested.

A case is in the process of being filed regarding this matter, the OC added.