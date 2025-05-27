BSF pushes 21 Bangladeshi thru M’Bazar border

Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, through the Kamalganj border in Moulvibazar district.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained them around 7.45 AM while they attempted to cross into Moterbol border area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Belal Hossain, 45, and Rasheda Begum, 35, from Dewaber Khamar village, Kurigram Sadar Thana; Md Mojibul, 22, Selina, 20, Moupita, 3, Mariam, 8 months, Md. Goldar, 50, Anju, 40, Rashedul, 20, Jesmin, 8, from Shimulbari village, Fulbari Upazila; Md Ashraf, 40, Rahena, 30, Raihan, 8, Asha Moni, 18, from Rangamati village; Md Akher Ali, 23, Tayeb Ali, 45, Ibrahim, 2 months, Khadita, 2; and Md. Nazmul Hasan, 24, Inchar Ali, 50, Hamida Begum, 20, Rabeya Khatun, 2, from Paschim Shukati village, Nageshwari Upazila.

Confirming the incident, BGB-46 Battalion Commander A S M Zakaria said that after verifying their identities, it was confirmed that all the arrested individuals are residents of Kurigram district.

Among the detainees are 7 men, 6 women, and 8 children, the Commander added.

With this apprehension, BGB has now detained total 36 individuals attempting to infiltrate from India through Doloi border.