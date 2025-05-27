Defying security, Secretariat staff continue protest

Officials and employees started protest again at the Bangladesh Secretariat for the fourth consecutive day, defying strict security measures beefed up by the government there.

Like the previous three-day, they gathered at Badamtola around 11AM on Tuesday and later started protest demanding the withdrawal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Journalists were also barred from entering the premises.

The protesters, who are calling the ordinance an ‘unlawful black law,’ continue to chant slogans rejecting its legitimacy. They urged co-workers who have not yet joined the movement to take part in the demonstration.

Sources inside the Secretariat have confirmed that employees are continuing their protests.