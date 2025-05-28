After mangoes, China expresses interest import of raw hides

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said that exporting mangoes to China will not only help expand the bilateral trade volume but reflects the “mutually beneficial and win-win essence of economic cooperation”.

Meanwhile, China has also expressed imports of raw animal hides from Bangladesh.

“I wish the mangoes a smooth journey to the tables of Chinese consumers and look forward to seeing even more high-quality Bangladeshi agricultural products to enter the Chinese market in the future.”

Ambassador Yao made the remarks on Wednesday at air shipment departure ceremony of the first consignment of Bangladeshi fresh mangoes to China.

For Bangladesh, the envoy said, the vast potential of the Chinese market will directly drive industrial upgrading in the mango sector, create more employment opportunities and contribute to Bangladesh’s socio-economic development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out on several occasions that China’s door of opening up will not close, but will only open wider and wider.

“I am confident that the exportation of Bangladeshi mangoes to China is just a starting point. China has already initiated market access review for Bangladeshi guavas and jackfruits,” Ambassador Yao added.