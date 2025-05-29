Martínez eyes emotional Arsenal return

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez could be on verge of a sensational return to Arsenal, club where he spent formative years of his career.

With current Gunners shot-stopper David Raya attracting interest from La Liga giants, British media reports suggest the North London club may look to bring back their former star—provided a key condition is met.

After spending eight years at Arsenal, Emiliano Martínez made a switch to Aston Villa in 2020. Now, with speculation mounting over his future, British tabloid The Sun reports that the Argentine goalkeeper might be headed back to the Emirates Stadium.

However, his return hinges on a critical factor; David Raya’s potential departure. The 29-year-old Spanish keeper, currently on loan from Brentford, has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. If a move to Spain materializes, Arsenal are reportedly considering Martínez as a top candidate to fill the void.

Real Madrid are seeking a long-term solution between the posts, with new manager Xabi Alonso reportedly looking beyond current options Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid are eyeing Raya as a possible successor to Jan Oblak, who has received lucrative offers from Saudi Pro League.

Despite Raya’s impressive form this season; where he stands on the brink of winning Premier League Golden Glove, Arsenal are believed to be open to selling him for the right price. Martínez, on the other hand, remains a sought-after figure with both European clubs and Saudi teams expressing interest.

Fueling the transfer rumors further, Martínez was visibly emotional after Villa’s final home game of the season; a 2–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on May 16. His tearful farewell to fans has been widely interpreted as a sign of an impending departure. Aston Villa’s Champions League qualification hopes hinge on their final match of the season against Manchester United, a game in which Martínez’s performance could be decisive.

Martínez originally left Arsenal in 2020 after helping the club win FA Cup, stepping up during Bernd Leno’s injury spell. Since then, his career has soared; earning back-to-back FIFA Best Goalkeeper awards and playing a key role in Argentina’s triumphs at 2021 Copa América and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A return to Arsenal would not only reunite Martínez with familiar surroundings but also offer him another chance to prove himself at a top Premier League club, this time as an experienced, decorated international.