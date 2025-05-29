Hasina, among 311 others sued

A murder case has been filed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 311 others over the killing of a furniture store employee, Parvez Bepari, during the July Mass Uprising at Badda in Dhaka.

Sabuj, father of Parvez, lodged the case on May 26before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Joshita Islam.

After recording the complainant’s statement, the court directed Badda police to register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR), confirmed the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mokbul Hossain, on Thursday.

Prominent accused named in the case include senior Awami League leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Shajahan Khan, Faruk Khan (Retd. Lt. Colonel), Kamrul Islam, Kazi Zafarullah, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Dr. Pran Gopal Dutta, and others, including former DB chief Harun-or-Rashid, Chhatra League leader Saddam Hossain, and actor Siddikur Rahman.

According to the complaint, on July 19, 2024, 500–700 demonstrators gathered in front of Subastu Tower in North Badda as part of the July Movement demanding fair elections under a caretaker government.

The protesters allegedly came under attack, during which gunfire was opened. Parvez was shot and later pronounced dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.