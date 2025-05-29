Yunus seeks Mahathir’s support for Bangladesh’s ASEAN membership

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday urged former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to assist Bangladesh in its bid to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“As Bangladesh is actively seeking ASEAN membership, Professor Yunus sincerely requested Mahathir Mohamad to look into the matter, leveraging his stature and reputation,” CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters on the outcome of the meeting between Prof Yunus and Mahathir Mohamad held on the sidelines of the Nikkei Forum: 30th Future of Asia.

The Press Secretary said Mahathir assured he would always remain a friend of Bangladesh and pledged his support in Bangladesh’s efforts to secure ASEAN membership.

Besides, Alam said, the two leaders discussed several other matters, including the Rohingya crisis.

After delivering his speech at the Nikkei Forum, the Press Secretary said said Prof Yunus met with Dr Mahathir

Since Mahathir will turn 100 years old on July 10, he said the Chief Adviser wished him an advance ‘Happy Birthday’ and conveyed his birthday wishes.

The Press Secretary said the two leaders also discussed the historic mass uprising that Bangladesh witnessed last year.

He said they talked about the professionalism and sincerity with which Bangladeshis are working around the world, which has earned the country a solid reputation globally.

The Press Secretary said Prof Yunus invited Dr Mahathir to visit Bangladesh at a time convenient for him.

Earlier, in his keynote address at the inaugural session of the Nikkei Forum: 30th Future of Asia, the Chief Adviser called on Asian nations to chart a new course of cooperation, inclusion, and sustainability.

He also outlined a seven-point agenda aimed at transforming Asia into a hub of shared prosperity by unlocking new opportunities.

Prof Yunus arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.