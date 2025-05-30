44th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman today

44th martyrdom anniversary The 44th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman will be observed in the country today with due respect.

The proclaimer of Bangladesh’s independence and pioneer of multi-party democracy, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, Bir Uttam, who was also sector commander during the War of Liberation and led the “Z Force” was assassinated on 30 May 1981 by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House.

To mark the day, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations have chalked out eight-day-long programmes to pay tribute to the founder of their party.

Under the leadership of Ziaur Rahman, the BNP grew into one of the leading political parties in Bangladesh.

The programmes include discussion meetings, publication of posters and special supplements, wearing black badges, hoisting black flags, placing wreaths and offering prayers at Ziaur Rahman’s grave, and distribution of food and clothes among the underprivileged people.

The commemorative programmes began on 25 May and will continue until 2 June. As part of the programmes, the BNP on Thursday held a discussion meeting at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium, where senior party leaders and distinguished guests delivered speeches highlighting the contribution of Ziaur Rahman to Bangladesh’s progress and prosperity.

The BNP will lower its party flag to half-mast and hoist black flags at its central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan and other offices countrywide at 6am on Friday, and party leaders and activists will wear black badges.

Besides, floral tributes will be offered at Ziaur Rahman’s grave in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 10:30am.

Later, BNP’s Dhaka north and south city units will distribute food and clothes at various locations in the presence of senior leaders.

Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman played a significant role in building a self-reliant Bangladesh through initiatives like canal-digging programmes, the Green Revolution, industrial development, and the introduction of a modern and pragmatic economic system.

His efforts for women’s empowerment and child development also provided a new direction to the nation. His honesty, dedication, and patriotism were widely admired.

During his presidency, Ziaur Rahman transitioned Bangladesh from a one-party ruling system to a multi-party democracy, marking a fundamental shift in the country’s political landscape.

A hallmark of his administration was the 19-point programme, which encompassed economic, political, and social reforms.

According to his supporters, these programmes embodied a vision of development-oriented politics. Its goals included increasing agricultural production, controlling population growth, achieving food self-sufficiency, decentralising administration, and promoting private-sector industrial growth. Notable among these were the canal-digging initiatives and the establishment of village government systems.

As he was leading the nation toward progress and prosperity, both domestic and international conspiracies began to emerge against him to take the country backward.

On 29 May 1981, he travelled to Chattogram on an official visit. In the early hours of 30 May, he was assassinated at the Chattogram Circuit House by a group of misguided military personnel.

The conspirators buried his body in the remote jungles of Raozan. His body was recovered after three days of the brutal incident and buried again in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman today