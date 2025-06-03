Antibiotic-resistant bacteria rampant in Dhaka’s water sources: Study

A recent study by researchers from Jahangirnagar University’s Department of Microbiology has uncovered a concerning prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in eight distinct water sources across Dhaka and Savar.

The findings, part of a three-year-long research project, were recently published in the globally recognized journal npj Clean Water by Nature Publishing Group.

The research team, led by Professor Dr. Shuvra Kanti Dey and Associate Professor Nadim Sharif, collected 50 water samples from rivers, canals, ponds, lakes, irrigation sources, and wastewater sites contaminated by hospital, industrial, and municipal waste.

Alarmingly, the study identified approximately 155 bacterial strains—many of them antibiotic-resistant—including Escherichia coli, Vibrio cholerae, Salmonella spp, and Shigella spp.

“Our results are very concerning,” the research team stated. “The findings show that water sources throughout Dhaka and Savar are turning into hotspots for antibiotic-resistant bacteria.The problem escalates during flooding, when contaminated waters mix and spread widely.”

A particularly alarming discovery was the widespread presence of multidrug-resistant bacteria—microorganisms that exhibited resistance to five or more antibiotics. The study found strong genetic similarities between these waterborne bacteria and strains previously detected in infected humans and animals, indicating possible cross-contamination. Researchers attribute this to severely inadequate sanitation infrastructure and the lack of effective wastewater treatment systems, which allow resistant bacteria to spread freely into natural water bodies.

They warn that in a country like Bangladesh, already grappling with waterborne diseases, the spread of antibiotic-resistant diarrheal pathogens poses a serious public health crisis. Contaminated water, often tainted by human and animal waste, is a common source of these infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global health threats. In 2019, it was directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths and linked to nearly 4.95 million. Without urgent action, this number could rise to 10 million annually by 2050, WHO warns.

The situation is especially grave in developing countries. Each year, there are between 1.7 and 6 billion global cases of diarrhoea, with young children in low-income nations disproportionately affected. Diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death in children under five (0.76 million deaths annually), often resulting in malnutrition and long-term developmental issues.

In regions like Savar, rapid urbanization and unregulated waste disposal from farms, tanneries, garments, pharmaceutical factories, and hospitals are exacerbating the problem. High concentrations of antibiotics and other chemicals are directly discharged into surrounding water bodies, facilitating the emergence and spread of resistant bacteria.

To curb this threat, the researchers urge immediate investment in advanced wastewater treatment facilities, stricter regulation of industrial and medical waste discharge, and continuous monitoring of environmental water sources. They also call for a coordinated effort involving policymakers, healthcare professionals, environmental experts, and industrial stakeholders.

“This is not just a medical issue—it’s an environmental and developmental one,” Mr. Sharif emphasized. “Strong, strategic action is essential to protect public health and prevent a future crisis.”