Mobile use shaping digital lives in BD

Mobile-phone technology is emerging as a powerful force in shaping safer and more informed digital lives in Bangladesh, according to a report of Telenor Asia.

The newly-released “Digital Lives Decoded” report was revealed at a city hotel on Wednesday.

The report of a survey conducted on 1,000 mobile internet users in the country reveals how widespread use of mobile phones and artificial intelligence (AI) tools is contributing to increased access to education, financial services, and personal safety, even as concerns about cybersecurity and online threats grow.

The findings underscored a significant transformation in how Bangladeshis engage with mobile phone technology.

Nine in ten mobile internet users now report using AI tools on their phones – a higher rate than peers in Malaysia, Singapore, or Thailand.

More than 60 per cent of respondents cited online learning as a major benefit of mobile phone use, while over half regularly access educational platforms such as online courses and apps.

Mobile phones are also playing a vital role in enhancing users’ sense of security. More than half of Bangladeshi respondents said they feel safer with a mobile device, attributing this to features like emergency calling, location sharing, and secure mobile payments. This rate is notably higher than in other Southeast Asian countries surveyed.

However, the report also highlights growing digital risks. Seven in ten Bangladeshi mobile users expressed concern about online account security, with identity theft and deepfakes emerging as key anxieties. These concerns are particularly pronounced among younger generations, with Gen Z users ranking deepfakes above identity theft as their top fear.

Bangladeshis also expressed heightened worries about network attacks – 30 per cent of respondents identified this as a major issue, compared to just 20 per cent in Singapore and Thailand.

Despite these concerns, the report found that Bangladeshi users are less likely to adopt common online safety practices, such as clearing browsing history, rejecting website cookies, or using ad blockers. This gap, alongside relatively high levels of trust in websites, points to an urgent need for improved digital literacy.

AI adoption is steadily gaining momentum in the workplace as well, with 60 per cent of users enthusiastic about the efficiency it offers.

Yet a gender gap persists – while nearly half of male users apply AI at work, only 37 per cent of women do. Job security concerns have also surfaced, with over a third of respondents expressing fear that AI may replace their roles.

Additionally, frequent AI users voiced worries about data privacy and the lack of transparency in how their personal information is handled.

Manisha Dogra, senior vice president and head of external relations & sustainability at Telenor Asia, emphasised the opportunity this digital shift presents: “In this evolving landscape, there is immense potential to strengthen digital services and boost digital literacy, particularly around AI and online safety. Telenor Asia is committed to supporting Bangladesh’s digital journey and ensuring mobile technology remains a force for inclusive progress.”

The report also features insights from Bangladesh’s telecom regulators and operators. Md Abu Bakar Siddique, vice chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, noted that “mobile connectivity is a cornerstone of a digitally enabled Bangladesh and economic growth.”

Meanwhile, Tanveer Mohammad, chief corporate affairs officer at Grameenphone, highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Grameenphone Academy and Future Nation that aim to build digital skills and promote responsible technology use.

Telenor Asia’s study – now in its third year – was conducted in collaboration with GWI and included comparative data from other Southeast Asian nations.

The findings present both optimism and caution: while mobile and AI technologies are transforming lives in Bangladesh, strengthening user knowledge and safeguarding digital practices will be essential to ensure long-term benefits.