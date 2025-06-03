Finance advisor begins press briefing on budget

A day after delivering the budget speech for the 2025-26 fiscal year, Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed is attending a press conference to take questions on his proposals.

The event began at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Planning Advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud, and Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Advisor Fouzul Kabir Khan are also attending the press conference.

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, and National Board of Revenue Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan are there as well.

Salehuddin presented the proposed Tk 7.9 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year in a speech broadcast on BTV on Monday.