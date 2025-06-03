Starmer says no independence referendum while he is PM

The prime minister believes growing the Scottish economy is more important than the constitution

Keir Starmer has said he cannot imagine another Scottish independence referendum taking place during his time as prime minister.

The Labour leader insisted it was more important to focus on the economy than the constitution, in remarks described as “a bit arrogant” by the SNP.

Scotland’s first minister John Swinney recently said he wanted to achieve “demonstrable support” for independence.

But Starmer – who visited Scotland ahead of Thursday’s Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election – said “nobody’s raising that with me as their first priority”.

In an interview broadcast on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, the prime minister said an SNP victory at next year’s Holyrood elections would not change his mind.

“I think it’s really important to focus on the priorities that matter most,” he said.

“We got a big election win last year on the basis that we would stabilise the economy and ensure that on that foundation we built a stronger Scotland in a stronger United Kingdom and that’s what I intend to do.”

Starmer told the programme his recent talks with John Swinney had not focused on independence.

He said: “Nobody’s raising that with me as their first priority, certainly in the discussions I’m having with the first minister.

“We’re talking about jobs, energy, security and dealing with the cost of living crisis.”

However SNP MP Stephen Gethins told Good Morning Scotland the prime minister’s remarks were disappointing to hear.

He said: “It’s a bit disappointing and maybe a little bit arrogant of the prime minister to think he can speak for everyone. This shouldn’t be an issue that’s decided by one person, this should be a matter for the people of Scotland.”

Gethins added Starmer appeared “more interested in talking about Nigel Farage than listening to the people of Scotland” while he was in the country and had been “avoiding the electorate” ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament by-election in Hamilton.

The MP said: “There is a significant question for pro-union politicians like Keir Starmer which is, what is the test for an independence referendum? You can’t just keep on saying no.”

Last month, the first minister talked about securing “demonstrable support” for breaking up the United Kingdom.

Swinney compared this to the 1997 referendum for a Scottish parliament, which was backed by around 74% of Scots.

But the first minister also told BBC Scotland News that it was “completely unacceptable” for the independence movement “to be thwarted by a Westminster government that just folds its arms and says ‘no’.”