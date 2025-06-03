HC questions BCB director change, orders ‘status quo’

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule questioning the legality of the cancellation of Faruque Ahmed’s nomination as a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the appointment of former national team captain Aminul Islam Bulbul in his place.

Following a writ petition filed by Faruque Ahmed on Sunday, the HC bench comprising Justice Razik Al Jalil and Justice Sathika Hossain issued the rule and an accompanying order.

The court instructed that a ‘status quo’ be maintained regarding the operations of BCB board, meaning the board; currently led by Aminul Islam, can continue functioning for now.

The rule also asked why the decision to cancel Faruque Ahmed’s nomination and appoint Aminul Islam as a BCB director should not be declared illegal or beyond the authority of relevant bodies.

Five respondents, including the secretary of Ministry of Youth and Sports and BCB, were directed to respond to the court.

BCB’s legal counsel Mahin M Rahman stated that the court has permitted the board to continue operating under its current structure. “Those presently in charge can continue their duties. The board is currently functioning with a nine-member panel led by Aminul Islam,” he said.

The controversy began on May 29, when National Sports Council (NSC) cancelled Faruque Ahmed’s nomination as a BCB director.

The next day, NSC appointed Aminul Islam as his replacement.

Following this, Aminul was elected president of BCB by board members in a subsequent meeting.