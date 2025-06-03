Man kills two nieces over land dispute with their father in Kamalganj

Kamalganj (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Two siblings were killed allegedly by their paternal uncle over a land dispute at Dakkhin Kathalkandi village in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Masuma Begum, 25 and Sharmin Akter, 28—two daughters of Abu Mia of the village.

Quoting witnesses, Abu Zafor Mahfuzul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kamalganj Police Station, said, Mashuk Ali, 52, son of Auyb Ali had an enmity with his elder brother Abu Mia over the ownership of a piece of land.

As a sequel to the enmity, Mashuk along with Rahena Begum swooped on the house of his brother around 5pm and stabbed Masuma and Sharmin and their mother Hazara Begum with sharp weapons, leaving Masuma, Sharmin dead and injured Hazera.

Later, Hazera was taken to a local hospital from where she was shifted to Sadar Hospital.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers, said OC.