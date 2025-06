All CNG and refueling stations across the country will remain open round the clock for 13 days during Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate smooth travel for holidaymakers.

The 13-day period includes seven days before Eid, the Eid day itself and five days after the festival, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by the Senior Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division.