‘News of FF status of Sheikh Mujibur, other leaders revoked is incorrect’

The news of freedom fighter status of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other leaders have been revoked, is not correct, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk-e-Azam on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while responding to reporters’ queries at the Secretariat.

The National Freedom Fighters Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, was issued on Tuesday night, revising the definition of freedom fighters.

Faruk-e-Azam added, Mujib, including everyone in the Mujibnagar government, were freedom fighters. Their certificates are not cancelled.

Following the ordinance, several media outlets reported that more than 400 politicians’ freedom fighter status, including Bangabandhu, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M. Mansur Ali, AHM Kamaruzzaman and others who won the 1970 election, had been canceled.