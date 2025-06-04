Bangladesh women’s team hold Jordan to draw, finish tri-nation tournament unbeaten

The Bangladesh Women’s Football Team continued to impress on the international stage, coming from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against hosts Jordan in the final match of the Tri-Nation Tournament held Tuesday night at King Abdullah Stadium in Amman.

Ranked 133rd in the FIFA rankings, Bangladesh stunned 69th-ranked Jordan with their resilience and fighting spirit, finishing the tournament unbeaten. Earlier, they had held 39th-ranked Indonesia to a goalless draw in the tournament opener last Saturday.

The result is a significant morale boost for new head coach Peter Butler, who has been under pressure after 18 senior players boycotted the national training camp, citing multiple grievances. Despite the turbulence, his youthful squad delivered strong performances against higher-ranked opposition.

This draw marks a stark improvement from their previous encounter with Jordan, when Bangladesh suffered a 0-5 defeat in the Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2021.

In Tuesday’s match, Jordan captain Jebarah C Maysha opened the scoring in the 5th minute, but Shamsunnahar Junior equalised just before halftime in the 43rd minute. Jordan regained the lead through Bitar Bana in the 58th minute, only for Shaheeda Akter Ripa to level again in the 82nd minute.

The Tri-Nation Tournament served as preparation for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers. Bangladesh has been placed in Group C alongside hosts Myanmar, Bahrain, and Turkmenistan.

They will begin their qualifying campaign against Bahrain on June 29, followed by matches against Myanmar on July 2 and Turkmenistan on July 5—all to be held at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.