Shamit Shome in Dhaka

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome now in Dhaka as he is set to make his Bangladesh debut in the Asian Cup Qualifier against Singapore on June 10.

He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday morning.

“I am excited to taking to the field in the Bangladesh’s jersey. Hope to bring some good in the Asian Cup against Singapore,” said Shamit to media.

The 26-year-old midfielder was born in Sylhet.

The Singapore match will be held at the National Stadium on June 10. Before that, the red and green representatives will play a friendly match against Bhutan on June 4.