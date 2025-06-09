EC to provide roadmap timely: LGRD adviser

LGRD and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said on Monday that the Election Commission (EC) will provide a roadmap keeping the election date in mind.

“It is sad when country’s main media carry on reports based on rumours of social media platforms with political motive.

Asif Mahmud, also Youth and Sports Adviser said, a group of people has humiliated his family over an incident in Chandpur.

“I have spoken with the Information Ministry in this regard. As a common citizen of the country, I will take legal action against it,” he told reporters at Jahapur Bazar in Cumilla while exchanging views after Eid.

According to the government’s decision, the Election Commission has been asked to take preparation for national election, adviser Asif added.