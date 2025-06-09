Confusion over actress Tanin Subha’s condition: Declared brain dead, still on life support

Confusion and grief gripped the entertainment industry on Sunday after premature reports announced the death of popular actress Tanin Subha. However, it has now been confirmed that while she has been declared brain dead by doctors, her heart is still beating and she remains on life support.

The misinformation appears to have originated from a miscommunication between hospital staff and Tanin’s family. According to sources at the private hospital in Dhanmondi where she is being treated, her younger brother misunderstood a doctor’s statement and mistakenly believed her to be clinically dead.

The misunderstanding quickly spread across social media and news outlets, prompting an outpouring of tributes and a rush of well-wishers and colleagues to the hospital. Among them were actress Rumana Islam Mukti and actor Joy Chowdhury.

Posting from the hospital, Rumana wrote on Facebook: “Joy and I are at the hospital. The doctors have not made any official declaration. Tanin Subha’s brain is not functioning, but her heart is still beating.”

Doctors have said that a final decision regarding life support will be made in consultation with her family. While technically alive, the prognosis for brain death is extremely grim, and recovery is described by doctors as “almost impossible.”

Tanin was admitted to Dhanmondi hospital on June 2 after her health deteriorated suddenly. Initially taken to a clinic in Aftabnagar, she was briefly stabilized before her condition worsened, leading to her current hospitalization.

Tanin Subha’s career spanned more than two decades, beginning in 2012 with an appearance on the audition round of “CloseUp 1.” Though she entered the media as a singer, she quickly shifted focus to acting.

Her debut came in a TV commercial, and she later gained recognition starring opposite Mosharraf Karim in the drama Jamaj.

Although her first film Abastab Bhalobasha was never released, she found success with Matir Pori, cementing her place in the Dhallywood film industry.

Her film credits include Bhalo Theko, Tui Amar, Demag, Begumjan, Bir Bangali, and Raja Ranir Golpo. Several of her unreleased projects—Bir Mata, Dui Rajkonna, and Premer Bandhon—remain in limbo.

In addition to her work in film and television, Tanin operated her own beauty care center, making her a familiar name beyond the screen.

As the nation awaits further updates, colleagues and fans continue to hold onto hope, even as the medical reality appears dire.