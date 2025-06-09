Some parties exploiting religion, martyrs for political gain: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that certain political parties are exploiting religion and the legacy of martyrs to exert influence over the government.

“On every issue, a few political parties drag religion and the memory of martyrs to the forefront in order to serve a specific agenda,” Rizvi stated.

He further claimed that there are many advisers within the interim government who are deeply anti-BNP, and that the government appears to be swaying like a pendulum under the influence of these parties.

“This is part of a carefully planned agenda,” he added.

Rizvi made these remarks on Monday (9 June) while speaking to journalists at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka.

Commenting on the upcoming national elections, Rizvi said that December would be the most suitable time for holding the polls.

“Leaders from certain political parties are now saying that no action should undermine the dignity of martyrs. Have they forgotten the martyrs of 1971? Have they forgotten the 1986 elections? In reality, they want to exploit religion for political gain,” he said.

Rizvi also raised concerns about the practical challenges of holding elections in April, citing extreme heat, seasonal storms, and a clash with the SSC examinations and madrasa tests.

“If elections are held in April, campaigning would have to occur during Ramadan — how can one campaign effectively while fasting?” he asked.

He cautioned that the government could avoid controversy if it genuinely respects public sentiment.

“But if it tries to favour any particular party, it will lose the trust of the people,” Rizvi warned.

The BNP leader also criticized the interim government’s response to the recent resurgence of COVID-19, stating that no significant measures have been taken to address the threat.

Regarding the recent sacrificial animal hide market, he said that leather traders were deprived of fair prices.

“Were ordinary citizens able to celebrate Eid comfortably? Why are the extortionists and land grabbers not being held accountable?” Rizvi asked.

He concluded by reaffirming that the BNP stands firmly against all forms of injustice.