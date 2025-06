Ingredients:

* Minced beef

* Coconut milk

* Lemon grass 1 finely chopped white part

* Garlic minced 1/2 tsp

* Ginger minced 1 tsp

* Fish sauce 1 tbsp

* Red sugar 1/2 tbsp

* Lemon juice 1

* Chili powder 1 tsp

Method:

Mix all the spices together with the meat, add the minced meat to it and keep it in the refrigerator for 2 hours. We will fry the salo on skewers.