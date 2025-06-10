Actress Tanin Subha may be taken off life support this afternoon

Actress Tanin Subha has been on life support for the past eight days. On the evening of June 8, rumors of her death spread on social media, but family sources have confirmed that she remains on life support.However, her life support may be withdrawn this afternoon, Tuesday, June 10, according to her family.

Doctors had declared her clinically dead two days ago, noting that while her heart is showing minimal activity, there is no brain function. The medical team is currently waiting for consent from her husband to proceed.

As of 12 PM today, family members were reportedly on their way to the hospital. Subha’s husband is expected to arrive in the afternoon, after which a decision will be made in consultation with the doctors. There is no information yet about what arrangements will be made afterward.

Tanin Subha fell ill suddenly on June 2. She initially received primary treatment at a local clinic near her home in Aftabnagar and returned home. However, she felt unwell again in the evening and was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Banasree. As her condition worsened, doctors referred her for advanced treatment, and she was moved to a private hospital in Dhanmondi later that night.

On the morning of June 9, her younger brother, Injamul Ramim, told the media that doctors said there was nothing more they could do, and that only divine intervention could help now. While the doctors advised withdrawing life support, Subha’s mother had not given consent. The final decision is expected to be made by her husband.

Tanin Subha has been active in the entertainment industry for over two decades, starting with commercials before moving on to television dramas and films. She made her film debut with Matir Pori and has acted in several films since. A number of her movies are currently awaiting release.