CA Prof Yunus reaches London

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus reached London on Tuesday on a four-day official visit.

A flight of Emirates Airlines, carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage, landed at Heathrow International Airport at about 7.05 AM (London time).

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed the matter to media.

They left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for London at about 7:30PM on Monday.

Abida Islam, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom and Representative of the His Majesty Government, received the Chief Adviser.

“This is a very important visit,” said acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, noting that Professor Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other high-level engagements.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse,” he added, emphasising that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.