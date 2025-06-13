Indian media’s propaganda against Bangladesh proven false: Asif Mahmud

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan has stated that recent claims circulated by Indian media regarding minority repression in Bangladesh have been thoroughly disproven by the country’s interim government, independent fact-checkers and media professionals.

In a verified Facebook post, Adviser Asif Mahmud highlighted that the wave of misinformation began following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

He alleged that Indian media exploited fabricated allegations of minority persecution to malign Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

“The false propaganda has been countered with verified facts,” the adviser wrote. “Our government, independent fact-checkers and committed media workers have provided evidence-based information that refutes these baseless claims.”

The post also includes a documentary that delves into the reality behind the accusations. Created by actor Dipok Kumar Goshwami and filmmaker Shahriar Swajib, the documentary presents firsthand accounts from members of the Hindu community, depicting a more accurate picture of the situation and exposing the narrative spread by certain Indian outlets.

“Bangladesh is a nation for people of all faiths,” Asif Mahmud emphasized. “The removal of the previous government was the result of coordinated, cross-community protests; not religious persecution.”

The adviser’s statement comes amid increasing concerns over misinformation in regional media and underscores the need for responsible journalism in reporting on sensitive international matters.