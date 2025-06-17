Say Goodbye To Headaches With These 7 Calming Yoga Poses

Dealing with headaches or migraines can be exhausting, often disrupting your focus and daily life. While medication is one option, gentle yoga can offer a powerful, natural way to reduce the frequency and intensity of these episodes. By calming the nervous system, relieving muscle tension, and improving blood circulation, yoga targets many common migraine triggers.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Balasana is a calming resting pose that helps quiet the mind and ease tightness in the back, shoulders, and neck, common areas of stress-related tension.

How to practice: Kneel on your mat with your big toes touching and knees spread apart. Sit back on your heels and gently fold forward, resting your forehead on the mat. Extend your arms forward or alongside your body. Breathe slowly and deeply, allowing your spine to lengthen and your body to relax.

Why it helps: This pose promotes deep relaxation, reduces stress, and helps regulate the nervous system, ideal for those prone to tension headaches.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

This gentle forward bend stretches the spine, neck, and hamstrings, while encouraging fresh blood flow to the brain.

How to practice: Stand with feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips to fold forward, letting your upper body drape toward the floor. Slightly bend your knees for comfort. Rest your hands on the mat or clasp opposite elbows.

Why it helps: It releases neck and shoulder tension and soothes the nervous system, helping to relieve headache discomfort.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

A restorative inversion that encourages relaxation and supports circulation to the upper body and head.

How to practice: Sit close to a wall and lie on your back, extending your legs vertically along the wall. Let your arms rest beside you with palms up. Breathe slowly and remain in the pose for 5–10 minutes.