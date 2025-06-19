Donnarumma says PSG hungry for more as Club World Cup continues

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma warned Wednesday that the newly crowned European champions are “hungry” for more success at the Club World Cup as they prepared to face Brazil’s Botafogo.

The French side began their Group B campaign in dominant fashion on Sunday, cruising to a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Pasadena Rose Bowl. The performance came just over two weeks after PSG dismantled Inter Milan 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.

Donnarumma said the team remains fully focused on adding a fifth trophy to their collection this season, noting they started the tournament “the same way we finished” the Champions League.

“The Club World Cup is a very important competition for us, we must continue to remain 100 percent focused to reach the final and the trophy,” Donnarumma told reporters ahead of Thursday’s clash with Botafogo at the Rose Bowl.

“Everyone is hungry for victories, to win titles; it’s important for now and for next year,” he added after training at the University of California.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz said the team is comfortable being viewed as tournament favorites.

“It’s positive if everyone is talking about us, isn’t it?” Ruiz said. “For our game, what we’re doing. But we don’t feel that pressure, we don’t think about that, but rather about the next match.”

PSG’s opponents Botafogo qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in 2024. The Brazilian side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

PSG striker Goncalo Ramos acknowledged that Botafogo are somewhat unfamiliar opponents.

“I know them a little, I know the coach, but I don’t watch many of their matches because they play late. But they’re a good team, it’s different for us to play against a team from Brazil,” Ramos said.

After Thursday’s match in Pasadena, PSG will travel to Seattle for their final group game against the Sounders on Monday.