BSF returns youth’s body after 25hrs

The Indian Border Security Force on Friday afternoon handed over the body of a Bangladeshi youth, who was found hanging from a tree just across the border in India’s territory, after 25 hours.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Jakaria Ahmed, son of Ala Uddin of Lamagram village in Uttar Ranikhai Union, Companiganj upazila.

According to local sources, Jakaria’s body was first seen around 11:00 AM on Thursday, hanging from a tree near border pillar 1257/20, inside Indian territory. As the body was located beyond the border, it could not be recovered immediately. Despite an appeal from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) did not respond to a flag meeting request on Thursday. The body remained hanging from the tree for nearly 12 hours until Indian police and BSF removed it later that night.

A formal flag meeting between BGB and BSF was finally held on Friday around 12:30 PM, after which the body was officially handed over to BGB at approximately 1:00 PM.

“The body was received following due procedures and handed over to the police,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul Haque, Commanding Officer of the 48 BGB Battalion.

Jakaria’s death has raised concerns in the local community, with many questioning the circumstances.

Former local union member Ataur Rahman said Jakaria had no known conflicts and termed the death “mysterious.”

Companiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Uzair Al Mahmud stated that preliminary findings suggest suicide, but a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death. The body has been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The incident has sparked renewed debate over border safety and the coordination between the two neighboring countries in responding to such sensitive situations.