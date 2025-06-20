Indian policymakers conspiring to rehabilitate AL: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Friday accused Indian policymakers of conspiring to restore the “fallen” Awami League, which he described as a “fascist” party.

Speaking to journalists in Chatmohar upazila, Pabna, Rizvi claimed, “They (Indian policymakers) cannot accept Sheikh Hasina’s downfall. After the meeting between Dr Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman in London, the neighbouring country began plotting targeted conspiracies.”

Rizvi was visiting veteran BNP leader Abu Taher Pramanik, also known as Taher Thakur, who is currently battling illness and hardship. Representing the BNP family and acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Rizvi provided financial assistance for Taher’s treatment.

He stated that while the people of Bangladesh have begun their journey towards democracy, the struggle is far from over. “The conspiracies continue. Many grassroots and national-level BNP activists remain missing, and numerous others face harassment through false cases and arrests.”

Describing the Awami League’s 16-year rule as a “fascist era” marked by corruption, Rizvi alleged that the regime looted public wealth and laundered money abroad, including to Canada and Malaysia.

“Sheikh Hasina controlled the media to run smear campaigns, but 180 million people cannot be silenced. Ultimately, the people will decide who governs this country,” he added.

On the upcoming general election, Rizvi expressed confidence it would be “free and fair” and held at the appropriate time in line with demands from various political parties, reflecting the will of the people.

Several BNP leaders, including Pabna district BNP Member Secretary Advocate Masud Khandakar, Joint Convener Anisul Haque Babu, and student leaders from Chatmohar and Edward College, were present at the event.