EC functions as BNP’s party office: NCP

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) has criticised Election Commission’s (EC) neutrality, claiming it operates as “BNP’s party office” whilst conditioning participation in upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Elections on commission restructuring.

Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said “The EC no longer exists as constitutional body, it functions as BNP’s party office.”

NCP leader alleges current commissioners, including Chief Election Commissioner, have BNP connections that affect electoral processes.

Party plans to submit registration application this Sunday whilst questioning same institution’s legitimacy.

Joint Chief Coordinator Arifur Rahman Tuhin said commission is “subservient to particular party and has lost public confidence.”

NCP argues present arrangements cannot ensure fair elections, requesting complete restructuring before electoral participation.

NCP has informed Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus of their position despite having two members in current government that established the disputed commission.

Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb cited formation process concerns saying “level playing field necessary for credible elections can only emerge through reforms, July Charter, and EC restructuring.” Party describes 2022 legislation governing commission as flawed framework.

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku called NCP’s position inconsistent, noting contradiction in opposing commission their government colleagues helped form. BNP maintains current arrangements operate properly whilst supporting various political parties.

Jamaat-e-Islami shares some concerns about commission performance, with Assistant Secretary General Dr A.H.M. Hamidur Rahman Azad mentioning commissioners’ statements as questionable. However, Jamaat does not support complete reconstitution demands.

Election Commission officials have not responded to political criticism, with Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah said, “We do not comment on political matters. Election Commission is working in full neutrality.”

NCP seeks implementation of fundamental reforms, judicial transparency, and July Declaration before electoral participation.