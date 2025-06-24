Singer Noble granted bail in abduction, rape case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to singer Mainul Ahsan Noble in connection with a case filed over the alleged abduction and rape of a female student from Eden College.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the bail order upon submission of a Tk 1,000 bond. As there are no other pending cases against him, there are no legal barriers to his release, his lawyer confirmed.

During the hearing, Noble’s lawyer Adv Mohammad Monir Uddin told the court that the matter has been amicably settled between the parties, and the complainant has no objection to Noble’s bail. The complainant was present in court and confirmed the settlement when questioned by the judge.

Earlier, on June 18, another court directed both parties to inform the court upon the completion of their marriage, reportedly based on mutual consent. The following day, on June 19, Noble and the complainant were officially married under the supervision of prison authorities at Keraniganj Central Jail.

The case was initially filed on May 19 under charges of rape, assault, and under the Pornography Act. Police arrested Noble from Demra the same day, after which his bail plea was initially denied and he was sent to jail.

Noble was present in court during today’s hearing, where he was seen conversing with the complainant.