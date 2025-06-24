When The Spine Twists Your Life: What You Should Know About Adult Scoliosis

For many working professionals, that nagging backache, occasional breathlessness, or poor posture often gets blamed on long hours at a desk. In today’s world of hybrid work, endless video calls, and long hours spent at a desk, physical discomfort has become almost routine. But what if that nagging backache or uneven posture is more than just poor ergonomics? It could be a sign of something deeper, like scoliosis.

Scoliosis is a condition where the spine curves abnormally in three dimensions. Though it’s often diagnosed during adolescence, many individuals – especially those with idiopathic scoliosis – continue to live with it well into adulthood. Because the condition typically develops slowly, its symptoms can be easy to overlook until they begin to impact daily functioning.

Understanding Scoliosis

Unlike sudden injuries, scoliosis progresses slowly and silently. It often remains unnoticed until it reaches a point where it interferes with daily life. Dr. S. Vidyadhara, Chairman & HOD – Spine Surgery, Consultant – Robotic Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, says, “Adult-onset scoliosis, when left untreated, can lead to chronic pain, fatigue, poor posture, difficulty in breathing, and trouble with standing for long periods or walking. Many, especially women juggling demanding careers and home responsibilities, discount these symptoms as familiar discomfort until the spinal curve progresses. By this time, loss of health and quality of life can be profound, which renders an early diagnosis and management imperative.”

Health vs Hustle: Finding the Work-Life-Health Balance

In today’s fast-paced world, career goals often take precedence over physical well-being. Health appointments get postponed, symptoms get ignored, and discomfort is normalised. But scoliosis doesn’t pause for busy schedules. In fact, the longer it’s left unmonitored, the more likely it is to progress sometimes by a few degrees every year. That’s why spine specialists urge professionals to listen to their bodies. Early detection and timely intervention, whether through physiotherapy, lifestyle changes, or surgery, can help to manage or even correct the curvature, improving both health and quality of life.

A Case in Point: Amrita’s 20-Year Journey

Vidyadhara shares how robotic assistance helped a 38-year-old corporate professional and mother. Amrita Deb had spent over two decades living with a spinal curve that impacted her health and confidence. Diagnosed with Idiopathic Scoliosis in her teenage years, her spine carried an 86-degree thoracic and 48-degree lumbar curve. The condition was managed conservatively through bracing during her childhood, but as she moved into her adult life, the symptoms caught up. After relocating to Bangalore, Amrita came to the hospital seeking a permanent solution. She underwent a Robotic Scoliosis Correction Surgery with Pedicle Screw Insertion (from T4 to L4). Thanks to advanced robotic assistance and precision, she achieves excellent alignment correction with minimal blood loss and a faster recovery.

How Robotic Surgery Has Revolutionised Scoliosis Care

Robotic spine surgery has truly transformed the way it treats scoliosis, especially in adults, where the curves are often more rigid after years of progression. Vidhyadhara explains, “With advanced 3D mapping, it helps to place screws and rods with pinpoint accuracy something hard to match with traditional techniques. For patients, this means smaller cuts, less blood loss, shorter surgery time, quicker recovery, and safer outcomes even in the most complex cases.”