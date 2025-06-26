Motorcycle rider dies in Sylhet road mishap

A motorcycle rider was killed as a truck hit his bike in Haripur area under Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md. Anwar Hossain, 45, an employee of ACI Company and hailed from Barishal district.

The accident occurred on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway around 4.00 pm when a truck hit a motorcycle from opposite direction, leaving its rider Anwar dead on the spot, said Habibur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Tamabil Highway Police.

A case was filed in this connection, he added.