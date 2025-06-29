Ali Riaz expresses concern over July Charter

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz has expressed his concern over ‘July Charter’ signing.

“Though discussions have been held for the past seven days with some progress, but reality is that there is no significant progress in talks.”

Ali Riaz said, “We had hoped that we all would sign the July Charter on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Shaheed Abu Sayed, but it depends on you. We have to go through a conclusion of the process of preparing July Charter within July.”

He said the Commission is just performing an important responsibility entrusted by the government for state reforms.

Ali Riaz made these remarks during the opening session of the seventh day of the second phase of meetings between the commission and political parties on Sunday.

He added, the issue of state reforms is a huge task and in the future, they must ensure that no constitutional amendment is made against the wishes of the people.

“This issue needs to be constitutionally ensured. At present, there is a need to limit the power of the individuals because individualism was formed in the governance in the past and we cannot rule out that fear in the future.”

Riaz emphasised that achieving progress was crucial because ‘none of us want to go back to where we were’.

“We have to reach a certain point. This is our responsibility, our duty,” he added.