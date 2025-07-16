‘Chhatra League’ attacks NCP rally stage, make vandalism

Leaders and activists of Awami League and banned ‘Chhatra League’ attacked on the rally venue of National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj on Wednesday afternoon, just before the rally started.

Some cocktails were blasted at the spot.

Around 1:35PM, the attackers vandalised sound box and chairs and also attacked the BCP leaders and activists who were present at the spot at the municipal park area.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station OC Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed the incident.

The police made no effort to block the attackers as they disrupted the event, NCP activists claimed, alleging that BCL attacked on them.

Eyewitnesses said that it was raining when the attack took place. Local leaders of the NCP were at the rally stage and were waiting for arrival of central leaders for the event to start.

Earlier this morning, BCL carried out separate attacks on police van and motorcade of the Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).During attack on the police van, five cops were injured.

Since July 1, the NCP has been conducting a campaign titled ‘March for Nation Building in July.’ As part of this month-long program, the party has held events in several districts, including today’s rally in Gopalganj.