3-member probe body formed over Gopalganj violence

The government has formed a three-member committee to investigate the violence that occurred in Gopalganj on Wednesday (July 26).

Nasimul Ghani, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will lead the probe body.

Other two members are two additional secretaries – one from the Ministry of Public Administration and another from the Ministry of Law and Justice, said a statement issued on Thursday by Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

He said the committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its findings to the Chief Adviser’s Office within two weeks.

The interim government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order and ensuring that those responsible for any unlawful acts, violence and deaths are held accountable in accordance with the law, he added.