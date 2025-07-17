‘Those committed wrongdoings in Gopalganj, will be arrested’

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that those involved in Gopalganj incident, will be arrested.

”None will be sparred in this issue.”

When asked whether the detectives had any information about such an incident happening in Gopalganj, Jahangir Alam said, “The detectives had information, but not to such an extent.”

“On Wednesday, I gave instructions there. All precautionary measures should be taken to avert such incidents from happening in the future. Now the situation at that place is normal, ” the adviser said while asking about which measure will be taken in future to avert this type of violence.

He said, “Those who committed wrongdoings in Gopalganj will be arrested. There is no question of any concession in this regard.”