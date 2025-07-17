Maintain your hair during monsoon

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, the increased humidity, moisture, and unpredictable rainy weather can wreak havoc on your hair, causing frizz, damage, and scalp issues.

Here are few tips for your personal haircare:

Drink lots of water. Your body, hair skin all respond to the amount of water you take in. This is why hydrating your locks and sealing in the moisture in the ends is so important.

Traditional methods, like massaging the scalp, using specific brushing techniques, and wrapping the hair with silk or other soft materials is good for hair. These practices stimulate blood circulation, nourish the hair follicles.

Do not comb your hair when it is wet.

Keep the hair clean and avoid excessive use of heat styling tools or harsh chemicals is encouraged to preserve its natural strength and integrity.

You are what you eat. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein sources is believed to nourish the hair from within. Soup is an important part of our diet. Eat and drink lots of liquids and nutritious soups like chicken broth.

Every night, make a light pigtail, securing it at the end with a weak elastic band to prevent the hair from rubbing against each other and tangling them at night.

UV protection is so important. Wear hats in summer time. Hair gets so dry and damaged being exposed to the summer heat. If you take a dip in the pool, make sure to not skip the rinse!

You need to comb the hair, starting from the bottom, gradually rising up to prevent them from pulling out and tangling.

If you wash your hair in the evening, you need to completely dry the Mongolian hair before going to bed so as not to damage its condition due to friction on the pillow.

When visiting the pool, use a rubber cap so that the chlorine content in the water does not lead to the detachment of the capsules or other method of securing the strands.