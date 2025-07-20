Sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan passes away

Eminent sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan passed away on Sunday morning at a private hospital in the capital. He was 79.

He breathed his last around 10:07AM on Sunday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital, according to his wife Ivy Zaman, a painter.

He had been admitted to the hospital last week and put on life support. He had been battling dengue and pneumonia.

”Doctors have informed us that his heart and kidneys are in good condition. We are hopeful that once the pneumonia is under control, he will be moved from the ICU to a regular bed,”Ivy Zaman said.

Born on Mar 16, 1946, at Sahashram village in Kishoreganj, he graduated with a degree in fine arts from the Bangladesh College of Arts and Crafts, now the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, in 1967 and joined the institution as a teacher in 1970.

Most of his sculptures are inspired by the Liberation War.

“Jagrotobangla” at the Fertiliser Factory in Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria, “Sangsaptak” at Jahangirnagar University, “Bijoy Keton” at Dhaka Cantonment, “Unity” at the Bangladesh Bank premises in Motijheel, “Freedom” at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh premises, “Swadhinata Chironton” at the Bangladesh Open University, “Mrityunjayee” at the Government Services Commission premises in Agargaon, “Ebarer Sangram Muktir Sangram” in Madaripur are some of Hamiduzzaman notable outdoor sculptures.