Ali Riaz expresses hope to finalise national charter by this month

The National Consensus Commission is expected to finalise the national charter by the running month, said its vice chair Prof Ali Riaz on Sunday.

”You (the political parties) undoubtedly want this. For this, we are able to move forward. Some matters to be resolved through discussion.”

He came up with this information at the beginning of the 15th day of the second phase of dialogues with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy.

Caretaker government system and the provision that allows a prime minister to hold multiple positions are the today’s key issues.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement on a charter by July 31. This is — yours, ours and everyone’s aspiration. Everyone in the country is expecting it.”

Ali Riaz added, “The commission is reviewing the matter. I had hoped to be able to inform you of the commission’s decision after discussions on Friday and Saturday. The commission has taken a decision through discussions and it is necessary to take some more time to consider this. We are reviewing your various positions.”