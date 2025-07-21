BAF training plane crashes at Uttara

Bangladesh Air Force’s (BAF) training aircraft crashed at Uttara area in the capital around 1:30PM on Monday.

The aircraft has crashed inside Milestone College, said Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Lima Khanam.

A total of eight units of the Fire Service are working on the scene to douse the blaze. Bangladesh Army and Navy members are also joined with the Fire Service.

The burnt injured are being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with the help of army.

In a message, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said that an F-7 BGI training aircraft of Bangladesh Airforce (BAF) crashed at Uttara at about 1:06PM.