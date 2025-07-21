1 killed, over 25 injured after BAF training plane crashes into Milestone College compound

A person was killed and more than 25 injured after BAF training aircraft crashed inside Milestone College campus on Monday afternoon.

The condition of the injured, mostly students, are critical.

Some of the injured were taken to National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute and some were taken to Uttara Adhunik Medical College.

Four of the critical patients were taken to CMH.

In a message, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said that an F-7 BGI training aircraft of Bangladesh Airforce (BAF) crashed at Uttara at about 1:06PM.

Being informed, eight units of the firefighters rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the blaze.

Members of Bangladesh Army and Navy are also at the spot.

The Chief Adviser expressed deep sorrow at the incident.

The college spokesman said, ”The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed.”