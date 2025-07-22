July 24 HSC exam also postponed: Education Adviser

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination scheduled for Thursday, July 24, has been postponed.

Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar (CR Abrar) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon while addressing protesting students at Milestone School and College campus in Uttara.

Dr. Abrar informed the students that a new date for the postponed exam will be announced after the completion of the regular HSC examination schedule. The decision comes amid ongoing protests at the campus, sparked by a deadly aircraft crash that occurred at the college premises.

Earlier in the day, the HSC examination scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, was also postponed. That announcement was made late Monday night by Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam, citing Education Adviser Dr. Abrar as the source.

Meanwhile, the interim government has stated that it considers all six demands raised by the protesting students to be reasonable. This was confirmed in an official statement issued by the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser.

The government’s acknowledgment of the students’ demands and the repeated postponement of national-level exams underscore the gravity of the incident and the authorities’ efforts to respond to the crisis with sensitivity and responsibility.