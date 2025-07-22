India offers medical support after tragic Milestone School plane crash in Dhaka

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has formally reached out to the government of Bangladesh, requesting information on any critical medical support that may be required for those injured in the recent plane crash involving Milestone School students.Bangladesh tourism packages

The mission assured that India will provide all necessary assistance and facilitation.

This move follows a condolence message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and pledged India’s full support.

“India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance,” Modi said in his message on Monday.

He expressed shock and sadness at the loss of lives, particularly among young students, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the crash.